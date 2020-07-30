SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,983,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,470,000 after buying an additional 482,537 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,454,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,647,000 after buying an additional 126,575 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 631,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 87,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 853.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE:WY opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.