SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 333.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AES stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

AES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AES from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

