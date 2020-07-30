SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,949 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,031,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,578,000 after purchasing an additional 348,095 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 22,869,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,930 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,735,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,147,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 596,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $14.53 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 207.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

