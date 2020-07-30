Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($82.02) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Warburg Research set a €56.50 ($63.48) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.20 ($84.49) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €68.75 ($77.24).

Shares of G24 opened at €74.70 ($83.93) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.61. Scout24 has a one year low of €43.50 ($48.88) and a one year high of €73.60 ($82.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €70.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €62.89.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

