Scotiabank Boosts Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target to $5.50

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $5.25 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lowered Yamana Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.65.

NYSE:AUY opened at $6.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.75.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth about $859,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 61.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

