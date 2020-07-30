Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $15.13 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 271,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.05 and a 200-day moving average of $144.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

