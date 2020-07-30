Sanofi Acquires 81,250 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Stock

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) major shareholder Sanofi acquired 81,250 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Sanofi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 9th, Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of Sanofi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total value of $71,837,410.32.
- On Friday, May 29th, Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of Sanofi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total value of $10,412,105,205.15.
Sanofi stock opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.65. Sanofi SA has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.
