Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of TSE:SBB opened at C$2.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.33. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$0.71 and a 1-year high of C$2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 8.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.71.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inletthat covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

