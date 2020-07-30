Royal Bank of Canada Trims Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Target Price to $10.00

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of ET stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $14.57.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 163,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

