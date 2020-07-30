Royal Bank of Canada Raises Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$3.75

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SES. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$2.10 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.59.

SES stock opened at C$1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$7.12. The stock has a market cap of $261.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.38.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$731.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

