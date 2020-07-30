Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $30.00

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SAIL has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.04.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.74 and a beta of 2.13.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,238.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,369,140.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,865. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $917,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 44,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

