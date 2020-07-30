Royal Bank of Canada Raises Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $194.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $164.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BA. Cfra raised shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.04.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA opened at $166.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.70. Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by ($2.35). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 515.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 18,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 15,534 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,326 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.