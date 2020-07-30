Ronald R. Reagan Sells 176 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stock

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $281.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $285.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.43 and its 200-day moving average is $248.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

