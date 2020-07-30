Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.0% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 15,565 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 108.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 54,378 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 56,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 40,834 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $237.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

