Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield Sells 3,680 Shares

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $570,363.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,584.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mai Fyfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total transaction of $45,183.96.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $38,901.78.

On Thursday, May 28th, Mai Fyfield sold 1,035 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $109,327.05.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Mai Fyfield sold 629 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $69,190.00.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $151.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.60. Roku Inc has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 117.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,904,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,532 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $110,963,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,340,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,304,000 after acquiring an additional 778,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roku by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after acquiring an additional 741,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 823,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,072,000 after acquiring an additional 406,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.48.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

