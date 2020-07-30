Robert Lorne Hopfner Purchases 187,500 Shares of ALX Oncology Limited (NASDAQ:INZY) Stock

ALX Oncology Limited (NASDAQ:INZY) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner purchased 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00.

NASDAQ:INZY opened at $18.80 on Thursday. ALX Oncology Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

About ALX Oncology

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.