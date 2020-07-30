Robert Holmes Swan Purchases 8,021 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

INTC opened at $48.07 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $203.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,578,000 after buying an additional 502,407 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $3,532,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,674,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,247,000 after buying an additional 34,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

