Robert Douglas Cudney Sells 120,000 Shares of Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Stock

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) insider Robert Douglas Cudney sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$184,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,489,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,374,446.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 million and a PE ratio of -4.14. Cantex Mine Development Corp. has a one year low of C$0.46 and a one year high of C$6.99. The company has a current ratio of 18.71, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About Cantex Mine Development

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the Republic of Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is located in the northwestern part of the Republic of Yemen, where it owns exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,583 square kilometers.

