Robert Douglas Cudney Sells 120,000 Shares of Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Stock

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) insider Robert Douglas Cudney sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$184,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,489,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,374,446.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 million and a PE ratio of -4.14. Cantex Mine Development Corp. has a one year low of C$0.46 and a one year high of C$6.99. The company has a current ratio of 18.71, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
About Cantex Mine Development
Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Cantex Mine Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantex Mine Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.