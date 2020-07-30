Robert Desantis Sells 1,798 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total value of $1,197,845.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,471.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $695.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.16, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $597.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $704.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,898,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.67.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

