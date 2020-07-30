RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Director Michael J. Stone Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $685,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $91.92 on Thursday. RLI Corp has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.31.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $225.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in RLI by 867.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in RLI by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in RLI by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in RLI during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

