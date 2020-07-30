Rick L. Burdick Sells 15,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Rick L. Burdick sold 15,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $803,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,430.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE AN opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Northcoast Research cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
