Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $75.23

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.23 and traded as low as $74.21. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at $75.86, with a volume of 498,061 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion and a PE ratio of 32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$75.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.00.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.73 billion. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.7400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.731 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 87.26%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

