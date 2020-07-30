Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Republic Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Republic Services has a payout ratio of 57.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Republic Services to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.24. Republic Services has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $122,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,038.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

