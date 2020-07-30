Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Director Mark A. Vogt Acquires 4,000 Shares

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Director Mark A. Vogt bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $126,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,875.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark A. Vogt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 23rd, Mark A. Vogt purchased 2,000 shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00.

NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $654.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.96 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

