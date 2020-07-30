RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Purchases $20,223.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $20,223.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,050 shares in the company, valued at $113,473.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wendye Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Wendye Robbins purchased 2,600 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $67,626.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Wendye Robbins purchased 1,600 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $41,232.00.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $578.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,626,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,357,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 814.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 480,509 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,685,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 9,880.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 119,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

