Randall Marshall Sells 2,343 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) major shareholder Randall Marshall sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $62,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 641,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,014,776.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, July 27th, Randall Marshall sold 338 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $8,815.04.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Randall Marshall sold 1,372 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $36,673.56.

On Friday, July 17th, Randall Marshall sold 1,601 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $42,682.66.

On Monday, July 20th, Randall Marshall sold 4,330 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $116,000.70.

On Monday, July 13th, Randall Marshall sold 2,145 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $58,193.85.

On Friday, July 10th, Randall Marshall sold 2,659 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $72,883.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $25.61 on Thursday. Verona Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $67.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.40). On average, equities research analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

TARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

About Verona Pharma

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

