Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Director Christy Wyatt Sells 1,552 Shares of Stock

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $11,965.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,240.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:QUOT opened at $7.91 on Thursday. Quotient Technology Inc has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $706.10 million, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QUOT. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 3,032,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,198,000 after acquiring an additional 456,622 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

