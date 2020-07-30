Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Cut by Analyst

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research note issued on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.76.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $74.03 on Thursday. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $126.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.17.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Hasbro by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Hasbro by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.