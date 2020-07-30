Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

HAS has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $74.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 28,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.