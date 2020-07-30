Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Hasbro in a research note issued on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.76.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $74.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 251.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

