ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

ProtoKinetix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTX) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 94,000 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

In other news, CEO Clarence Edward Smith bought 511,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $51,111.10.

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in food and crop preservation at freezing temperatures.

