ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.55

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and traded as high as $32.39. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 1,714,931 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.16% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.