Profire Energy (PFIE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFIE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.