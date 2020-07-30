Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $22.16 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 4.3% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 70,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 106,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $146.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.13. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

