Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet Sells 5,426 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 5,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $12,913.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,221,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,834.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,786 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $5,962.04.

On Monday, July 13th, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,992 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $4,362.48.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,796 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $4,130.80.

On Monday, July 6th, Sean Kiewiet sold 3,370 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $8,930.50.

On Monday, June 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,647 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $13,552.80.

On Thursday, June 25th, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,191 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $2,727.39.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,883 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $13,825.05.

On Monday, June 15th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,989 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $6,934.48.

On Monday, June 8th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $24,000.00.

PRTH opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Priority Technology Holdings has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $96.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Priority Technology Holdings will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PRTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Priority Technology stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 829.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Priority Technology worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

