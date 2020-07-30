Prime People (LON:PRP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.55

Shares of Prime People Plc (LON:PRP) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and traded as low as $48.20. Prime People shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 11,988 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and a P/E ratio of 4.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Prime People Company Profile (LON:PRP)

Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and Internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand; professional recruitment consultancy for the insights, data analytics, and market research sectors under the Prime Insight brand; and recruitment consultancy for the construction and engineering, infrastructure, design and development, real estate, and professional services under Command Recruitment brand.

