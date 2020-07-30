Polymet Mining Corp (TSE:POM) Senior Officer Patrick Francis Keenan Sells 100,000 Shares

Polymet Mining Corp (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) Senior Officer Patrick Francis Keenan sold 100,000 shares of Polymet Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$87,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,993 shares in the company, valued at C$208,110.60.

Shares of POM stock opened at C$0.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. Polymet Mining Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.30. The firm has a market cap of $734.62 million and a P/E ratio of -9.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.42.

Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polymet Mining Corp will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

