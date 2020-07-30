Piper Sandler Boosts Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target to $16.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

CLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lowered Core Laboratories from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Core Laboratories from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.96.

CLB stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.93. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $115.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,181,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

