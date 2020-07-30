Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock opened at $149.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.15 and its 200-day moving average is $152.16. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.38.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

