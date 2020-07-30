Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 813 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 34,500.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 37,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 36,916 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $41.44 on Thursday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

