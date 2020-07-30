Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 691 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 37.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 77.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $281.56 on Thursday. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $309.10. The company has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by $2.40. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares in the company, valued at $16,665,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

