Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 2,910 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,310 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE TJX opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39. The company has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.