Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisign by 10.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,629,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,550,000 after acquiring an additional 254,955 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,985,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,082,000 after buying an additional 1,090,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Verisign by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,716,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,065,000 after buying an additional 173,857 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at $207,854,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Verisign by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,086,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $208.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.43 and a 200-day moving average of $202.99. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The firm had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra raised their target price on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

In other Verisign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total transaction of $1,310,715.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,441 shares in the company, valued at $27,138,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $126,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,628 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

