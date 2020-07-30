Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New $237,000 Investment in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 57.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.80.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $437.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $398.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $441.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

