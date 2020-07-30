Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 27.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 28.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

NSC opened at $192.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.23.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total transaction of $1,739,188.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,226.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

