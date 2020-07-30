Phillippe Lord Sells 10,500 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) COO Phillippe Lord sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $998,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of MTH stock opened at $102.99 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $103.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.34 and its 200 day moving average is $63.06. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 9.05.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.86. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
