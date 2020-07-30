Phillippe Lord Sells 10,500 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) COO Phillippe Lord sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $998,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $102.99 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $103.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.34 and its 200 day moving average is $63.06. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 9.05.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.86. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 66.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,714,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

