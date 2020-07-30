Peter Lawrence Gianulis Acquires 150,000 Shares of Organto Foods Inc (CVE:OGO) Stock

Organto Foods Inc (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,053,500 shares in the company, valued at C$389,119.50.

The stock has a market cap of $14.92 million and a P/E ratio of 80.00. Organto Foods Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

Organto Foods Company Profile

Organto Foods Inc engages in sourcing, processing, packaging, and distribution of organic and specialty food products in Canada, Argentina, Guatemala, the Netherlands, and the United States. Its products include haricot verts, sugar snaps, snow peas, baby brocolli, asparagus, blueberries, and other vegetables.

