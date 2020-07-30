Peter Lawrence Gianulis Acquires 150,000 Shares of Organto Foods Inc (CVE:OGO) Stock

Organto Foods Inc (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,053,500 shares in the company, valued at C$389,119.50.
The stock has a market cap of $14.92 million and a P/E ratio of 80.00. Organto Foods Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.
Organto Foods Company Profile
Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Organto Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organto Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.