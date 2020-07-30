Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush cut Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

PRSP stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. Perspecta has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Perspecta news, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 18,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $403,237.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $100,732.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,507 shares of company stock valued at $601,131 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Perspecta by 2,592.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,028,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after purchasing an additional 990,153 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Perspecta by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Perspecta by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Perspecta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

