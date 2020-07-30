Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a reduce rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

DVDCF stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

