Pentair PLC to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Pentair in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. William Blair also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pentair has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $47.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 32,669 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Pentair by 9.2% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in Pentair by 39.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 251,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Pentair by 58.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 49,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pentair by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 582,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 243,913 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

